BJP bid to redraw Keralam power structure; senior leaders Ramesh, Sobha in focus

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With former state president K Surendran moving to the national unit and state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar looking to constitute his own team, the BJP is preparing for a reshaping of its Keralam power structure, with possible new assignments for senior leaders M T Ramesh and Sobha Surendran adding to discussions within the party.

BJP sources said the central leadership is considering key responsibilities for the two senior leaders.

Though many leaders declined to confirm the reports, discussions have gained momentum following the restructuring of the party’s national team under president Nitin Nabin and ahead of his scheduled visit to Keralam on September 4 and 5.

Nabin will visit the families of party martyrs in Kannur on September 4. On September 5, he is expected to attend the party’s core committee meeting and address a meeting of state office-bearers.

BJP has not officially indicated any such appointments and a final decision is expected to rest with the national leadership. With no Rajya Sabha vacancies arising until April 2027, there is also no immediate possibility of accommodating either leader in Parliament.

Ramesh and Sobha, both state general secretaries, had figured prominently during earlier deliberations on the BJP’s state leadership. Sources said the central leadership has not yet finalised the nature of the assignments being considered for them.

The discussions come at a time when the BJP is preparing for an organisational reshuffle in Keralam following its victory in three assembly seats. The party is expected to make changes ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha election, with Chandrasekhar also looking to constitute his own team.