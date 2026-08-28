Budget hotel planned at Guruvayur railway station

KOLLAM: With Southern Railway planning a budget hotel at Guruvayur railway station, finding affordable and convenient accommodation for devotees heading to the temple town could become one less worry.

The proposed hotel, planned on the lines of a three-star facility, is likely to become operational in the next few months.

“This is a first-of-its-kind initiative in Keralam. We have called the tender and expect reputed brands to participate,” said a senior official attached to the Thiruvananthapuram division of Southern Railway.

The hotel will operate round the clock. Around 7,500sqft has been earmarked for it. The contractor will have the flexibility to introduce value-added services such as restaurants, ayurvedic centres and retail stores depending on demand.

At present, nine rooms and two dormitories have been constructed at Guruvayur station, with space available for around 15 additional rooms. The contract will initially be awarded for 10 years and may be extended based on contractor’s performance.

Southern Railway also plans to establish similar facilities on railway land at Mattanchery and Alappuzha stations.