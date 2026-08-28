Former Kerala additional chief secretary P H Kurian passes away at 67

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man with natural connect with people, good command of law and the conviction to use it for the good of people. That was P H Kurian, former additional chief secretary who passed away on Wednesday. He was 67. His most defining moment came in 2012 when he served as controller general of patents.

Bayer, the German pharmaceutical giant, was selling its cancer drug Nexavar at over Rs 2.8 lakh for a month’s dose. The medicine was out of reach for a majority of patients.

It was then that Natco Pharma sought a compulsory licence for a generic version. It offered to sell the drug at Rs 8,800 a month. After an 18-hour hearing over three days, Kurian wrote a 62-page order in Natco’s favour. It became India’s first compulsory licence that drew global attention. An irked US placed India on its Priority Watch List over the ruling.

The instinct to put people ahead of procedure ran throughout Kurian’s career. As revenue secretary, he led relief efforts during the 2018 floods. As IT secretary, he laid foundations of Keralam’s startup ecosystem and drove investments to the state. The first chairman of Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority, he built the institution from scratch.