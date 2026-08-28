Petra brings back magic of letters to digital age in Kerala

KOCHI: There are some things we never throw away. A faded letter in familiar handwriting, an old postcard, a birthday card whose colours have begun to fade, or even the wrapper of a gift from someone we loved. They may look insignificant to others, but for us, they can hold an entire relationship. Touching them can bring back a voice, a face, a moment — sometimes even the feeling of having that person beside us.

But in an age when most of our conversations arrive as messages on a phone, such keepsakes are slowly disappearing. Entrepreneur Bivin A Peter wants to bring some of that magic back — in digital form.

Petra, which describes itself as the world’s first ‘keepsake messaging’ platform, is built around a simple question: what if the messages that matter most were designed to be kept?

“I’m someone who has always liked letters and postcards. I have this habit of carefully preserving whatever people send me. But nowadays, hardly anyone sends letters, and in the digital space, we don’t really have an option to send letters in that sense,” says Bivin, who hails from Palakkad.

Petra is not trying to replace instant messaging platforms. Instead, it seeks to recreate something digital communication has gradually lost — the keepsake.

The platform recreates the visual and emotional character of physical correspondence. A ‘Postcard’ — a feature in the webapp — can combine photographs, voice notes, handwriting, stamps and signatures, and can even be scheduled for delivery on a future date. Similarly , ‘Letter’ offers more space for longer messages and stories.

According to Bivin, the sense of beauty and permanence of ‘messages’ disappeared with the shift to digital communication.