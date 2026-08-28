Youth League asks Samastha to take action against Umar Faizy Mukkam

KOZHIKODE: Muslim Youth League(MYL) has asked the leadership of Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama to take action against Umar Faizy Mukkam, who has been ‘misusing’ his position as the mushawara member of the Sunni organisation.

A meeting of the MYL held here on Thursday, said Faizy is spreading the lie that the government is planning to appoint RSS members in the Waqf Board. Faizy is a member of the Board and joint secretary of Samastha. His remarks at the meeting held in Malappuram last week, which was attended by Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, has invited the wrath of the MYL. Faizy had lashed out at the UDF for weakening the Board.

MYL said that Waqf Board appointed by the LDF had given an affidavit in the Supreme Court that it is not against the appointment of non-Muslims in the Waqf Board. It also alleged that Faizy had tried to sabotage the agitation against Pinarayi government’s move to hand over appointments to the Waqf Board to the PSC.

Earlier, pro-IUML members of the Samastha had also demanded that Faizy be removed from the organisation. Leaders of Samastha’s feeder organisations including Panakkad Syed Hamid Ali Shihab Thangal, Nazar Faizi Koodathayi, Abdusamad Pookkoottoor and others said that Umar Faizy Mukkam is bringing disrepute to Samastha by raising false allegations at the programmes organised by CPM.

Responding to the allegations, Faizy said that he attended the programme because it is his duty as a member of the Waqf Board to explain certain things to the public. “What I did was to point out the possibility of RSS men getting appointed to the Waqf Board,” he added.