30% rural allowance hike proposed for MCH doctors in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to address the long-pending issue of acute staff shortage at rural health facilities, especially medical college hospitals (MCHs), the health department has proposed a 30% hike in the remote-rural allowance for doctors. This, it believes, will help improve facilities and services and attract specialist doctors to MCHs in Idukki, Kasaragod and Wayanad.

Though the state government has established MCHs in all districts, many of the institutions, including those in Kasaragod, Palakkad, Wayanad, Pathanamthitta and Idukki lack adequate doctors, affecting patient care and specialised services.

“Several medical colleges have the infrastructure, but lack doctors to ensure that specialised treatment and services are available and accessible to patients. Providing a remote-rural allowance would motivate doctors to choose these medical colleges for work,” a department source said. The department has identified Wayanad, Idukki and Kasaragod as remote and rural MCHs.

The move comes at a time when concerns have been raised over some newly established MCHs operating essentially as upgraded general and taluk hospitals, with severe staff and infrastructure deficits.

Dr Ajith Prasad, president of Kerala Government Postgraduate Medical Teachers Association, said mere infrastructure alone cannot help ensure better treatment and medical education. “We have been demanding the creation of posts, not just for doctors, but for nurses, lab assistants and office staff, and infrastructure development at medical colleges across the state,” he said.