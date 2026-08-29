A new ping-pong spin in the city

There is a new twist to the growing interest in table tennis in Thiruvananthapuram. The sport has long existed quietly alongside its more popular counterparts, tennis and badminton, in the capital’s sporting history.
The game has had a presence in the state since 1952, when the Travancore-Cochin Table Tennis Association was formed with Lt Col Godavarma Raja as its first president.
While Kerala has made steady strides in the sport and several dedicated clubs have groomed professionals, table tennis never gained the household popularity that badminton enjoys.
“But that doesn’t mean there weren’t patrons who wanted to play table tennis for the love of sport,” says Anurag R, founder of Playfest, a community that brings together people through games, encouraging them to step away from screens and focus on sports.
“There were niche places where interested people got together to play the game. For example, some office spaces had people pooling in and playing the game during breaks. There were some local clubs too that did the same.”
Under the Playfest umbrella, Anurag has now formed ‘Pingpongsmashers’, a community for people interested in table tennis — a game of quick reflexes and deft strokes.
“The challenge posed by the game is what attracted me to it,” says Adithya B, a former basketball player and now an administrator of the group.
Though formed just five months ago, Pingpongsmashers already has more than 160 members.
“There is a lower age limit of 18, but there is no upper limit. Which means we have a cross-section of people, from several age groups and walks of life, who come together just for the love of the game,” says Anurag.
First-timers are welcome too, including those switching from badminton or tennis“They are helped with beginner lessons by our mentor Ranjith Ravi,” says Adithya.
Coaching sessions are also part of the community’s schedule, with tips offered not only to beginners but also to those looking to hone their skills.
The community meets on Wednesdays from 7pm to 9pm at the Power Smash court in Pattoor and on weekends at the GSK Academy in Kowdiar.
“GSK has been for long a dedicated spot to train professionals. This is not just for professionals. We do not particularly aim to create Olympians or international sportspersons. We are a community of sport lovers who are taking up the game to enjoy and relax in the game,” says Anurag.
“We, however, have our own internal championships and coaching sessions. But suppose if someone wants to try their hands at professional championships, we will surely encourage them. But all that is in the long run.”
For now, the Pingpongsmashers are simply having fun — handling the paddle, serving, tossing and striking to their heart’s content. “And more importantly, coming together in the love of the game,” says Anurag.