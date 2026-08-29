A new ping-pong spin in the city

There is a new twist to the growing interest in table tennis in Thiruvananthapuram. The sport has long existed quietly alongside its more popular counterparts, tennis and badminton, in the capital’s sporting history.



The game has had a presence in the state since 1952, when the Travancore-Cochin Table Tennis Association was formed with Lt Col Godavarma Raja as its first president.



While Kerala has made steady strides in the sport and several dedicated clubs have groomed professionals, table tennis never gained the household popularity that badminton enjoys.