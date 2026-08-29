Chris Gayle set to bring cricket fever to Puthuppally

KOTTAYAM: For a place steeped in political memories of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and its rich local traditions, Puthuppally is gearing up for a distinctly cricketing spectacle on Sunday. The constituency is preparing to roll out a grand welcome for West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle, whose arrival is expected to turn the spotlight on its emerging cricket ambitions.

According to Puthuppally MLA Chandy Oommen, Gayle is being brought by the Oommen Chandy Foundation as part of the constituency’s cricket promotion activities. The former West Indies opener will arrive by helicopter at the Gregorian School grounds at 10.30am. From there, Gayle will visit the tomb of Oommen Chandy and offer floral tributes.

He will then be accorded a traditional welcome showcasing Keralam’s rich artistic and cultural heritage, featuring 11 art performances including kathakali, koodiyattam, kalaripayattu, thiruvathira, pulikali and pancharimelam.

He will also attend a public meeting to be held in Puthuppally. The cricket legend will subsequently visit sites in the constituency being considered for the development of an international cricket stadium. His visit is expected to lend further momentum to efforts to promote cricket infrastructure in the region.

Known globally as the ‘Universe Boss’, Gayle is regarded as one of the most destructive batters in the history of limited-overs cricket. He has several records to his name, including the fastest century in a recognised T20 innings.