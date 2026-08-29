Congress leader Chenthi Anil arrested for blocking Kerala CM Satheesan's motorcade; Party ousts him

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after he was booked for blocking chief minister VD Satheesan's motorcade, Thiruvananthapuram District Congress leader Chenthi Anil has been expelled from the party's primary membership, by the Congress leadership.

Anil was arrested by the police on Saturday morning. He was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by the Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court for allegedly blocking the VD Satheesan's motorcade near Sreekaryam, on Friday night. The Sreekaryam Police, who took Anil into custody on Friday night, hours after the incident, have also mentioned the previous cases against him in the remand report.

Meanwhile, the Congress has ousted him from the primary membership, terming this a serious issue.

Police officials informed that Anil has been accused of multiple cases, including threatening and attacking people in multiple stations, including Sreekaryam, Thumba and Medical College. Custody of the accused will be sought if found necessary, Sreekaryam Police added.

Speaking about the issue, Thiruvananthapuram DCC president N Sakthan told TNIE that the issue cannot be treated as flimsy. "Whatever be the reason, a person stopping the Chief Minister before the public cannot be treated as a trivial incident. Especially when a Congress member is doing this when the UDF is in power. There are multiple cases against Anil, but I am unaware if the party has received any complaints against him," Sakthan responded. He also added that Anil had been a DCC member for over a decade.