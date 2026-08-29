Eight Keralites remain untraced; 60 safe in Nepal Floods

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eight Keralites remain untraced following the flash floods in Nepal, including four persons from Keralam holding Australian citizenship, as authorities continue efforts to establish contact with them.

Of the 82 people whose whereabouts were sought, 60 Keralites have been confirmed safe, NORKA Roots CEO Rajesh Madhavan said on Friday.

Of those yet to be traced, three are from Ernakulam, Kollam and Kannur districts, while another is a person from Kerala holding a US visa. Their details have been shared with the Ministry of External Affairs.

Details of 14 others from different states have also been shared with the ministry and respective state governments.