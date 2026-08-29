Eight Keralites remain untraced; 60 safe in Nepal Floods

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eight Keralites remain untraced following the flash floods in Nepal, including four persons from Keralam holding Australian citizenship, as authorities continue efforts to establish contact with them.
Of the 82 people whose whereabouts were sought, 60 Keralites have been confirmed safe, NORKA Roots CEO Rajesh Madhavan said on Friday.
Of those yet to be traced, three are from Ernakulam, Kollam and Kannur districts, while another is a person from Kerala holding a US visa. Their details have been shared with the Ministry of External Affairs.
Details of 14 others from different states have also been shared with the ministry and respective state governments.
23-member group continues pilgrimage
A 23-member Indian group undertaking Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, including 19 Keralites, will leave Darchen in Tibet on Saturday morning and travel to Kathmandu through the Kodari-Nyalam border crossing. The group is expected to fly home from Kathmandu on August 31. Its movements are being monitored.
Contact NORKA
NORKA Roots has made arrangements to facilitate the journey to Kerala for those arriving in India from Nepal. Those requiring assistance can contact NORKA help desks or its Delhi NRK Development Office.
Tharoor faces backlash over ‘drama’ remark
T’Puram: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has come under criticism after describing the devastating Nepal floods as “drama” in a post on X. Tharoor said he was unaware of the catastrophic damage when he flew to Kathmandu. He said “drama” can also refer to events involving intensely clashing forces. However, he acknowledged the word could be misinterpreted and expressed regret over his choice of wording.