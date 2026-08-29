‘Firefly’ farmer’s green thumb turns sandy wasteland ‘golden’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the coastal fringe of Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram, where salt winds sweep over nutrient-starved loose sand, S V Sujith has turned nearly 20 acres of barren land into a high-yield agricultural enterprise. For the corporate-dropout-turned agripreneur, converting beach sand into productive fields is the culmination of a decade-long battle against social stigma and initial financial ruin.

Holding an MBA in marketing and finance, Sujith abandoned a corporate career in Bengaluru after a severe bout of food poisoning and a family member’s leukemia diagnosis exposed the dangers of contaminated produce. Driven to provide safe food, he entered agriculture full-time, but early attempts hit severe roadblocks. Pure organic farming proved economically unviable, while contract farming failed when traditional growers used random chemical pesticides and resisted modernising.

Taking full control, Sujith leased land, mechanised operations and launched Naaden Agro Farms. Financial crisis soon followed. Disgruntled workers delayed sales, discarded produce, and sabotaged machinery at his Neyyattinkara farm. Facing massive losses, Sujith closed his retail outlets, shut down farms, and sold his car to manage debt.

Relatives and acquaintances mocked his choice. “The society has not accepted farmers,” Sujith recalls. “They taunt you during social gatherings. Some even offer help by asking my CV to fetch me a corporate job. Even my parents had doubts.”