IFFK in three months: No preps, no head put Chalachitra Academy in a fix

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Just three months remaining for the 31st edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala, the state Chalachitra Academy has found itself in a fix, with no chairman, governing council or secretary. Neither has it zeroed in on a festival director or curator for the upcoming festival. Adding to its woes, festival deputy director Shaji H, a key figure in the conduct of IFFKs for the past decade, has chosen to part ways with the academy.
Sources said filmmakers Blessy and Dr Biju are in the final list of probables for the chairman post. While one of them is reportedly not keen to take up academy chairmanship but is willing to chair the KFDC, a section in the party is slightly skeptical about the other, considering his Left-leaning affiliations.
Though the name of Sankar Mohan, ex-director of KR Narayanan Film Institute, too was proposed, chances are slim for him to make the cut. In the case of the secretary, a finance deputy director with the academy is currently holding charge.
Though secretaries are generally posted from the public relations department, this time around a couple of veterans too are eyeing the job. Names of two ex-officials who were associated with the previous Oommen Chandy government - Rajendran Nair and P T Chacko - have been doing the rounds for the secretary post.
More than three months after the UDF government took over, the Congress has been finding it difficult to appoint an academy chairman and governing body members. The party has set up a core committee with Minister for Cultural Affairs P C Vishnunath, KPCC Samskara Sahithi chairman C R Mahesh, MLA, and Aryadan Shoukath, MLA, to finalise names for cultural bodies. Sources said the panel has been facing a tough task due to not just an influx of interested candidates, but also due to political frictions and factional preferences within the ruling party.
With the festival round the corner, the academy is yet to begin preparations. A delayed IDSFFK (International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala) has made matters more difficult. “Since selections of lifetime achievement award, jury and film selection take a lot of time, any further delay could be critical.
The academy has not even begun preparations for the festival. Everyone is now engaged with IDSFFK scheduled for September end,” said sources.
Veteran filmmakers and former academy officials too pointed out that the government should immediately act to avoid any last-minute confusion. “It’s time to hit the ground running. Ideally the academy should begin preparations for IFFK at least now. Such undue delay is undesirable,” opined former festival director Bina Paul. Sources said the government plans to bring out the initial list of cultural body chiefs by the first week of September and the Chalachitra Academy chairman too would figure among them.
Names on rounds for secy post
Though secretaries are generally posted from the public relations department, this time a couple of veterans are eyeing the job. Names of two ex-officials who were associated with the previous Oommen Chandy government - Rajendran Nair and P T Chacko - have been doing the rounds for the secretary post