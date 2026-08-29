IFFK in three months: No preps, no head put Chalachitra Academy in a fix

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Just three months remaining for the 31st edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala, the state Chalachitra Academy has found itself in a fix, with no chairman, governing council or secretary. Neither has it zeroed in on a festival director or curator for the upcoming festival. Adding to its woes, festival deputy director Shaji H, a key figure in the conduct of IFFKs for the past decade, has chosen to part ways with the academy.

Sources said filmmakers Blessy and Dr Biju are in the final list of probables for the chairman post. While one of them is reportedly not keen to take up academy chairmanship but is willing to chair the KFDC, a section in the party is slightly skeptical about the other, considering his Left-leaning affiliations.

Though the name of Sankar Mohan, ex-director of KR Narayanan Film Institute, too was proposed, chances are slim for him to make the cut. In the case of the secretary, a finance deputy director with the academy is currently holding charge.

Though secretaries are generally posted from the public relations department, this time around a couple of veterans too are eyeing the job. Names of two ex-officials who were associated with the previous Oommen Chandy government - Rajendran Nair and P T Chacko - have been doing the rounds for the secretary post.