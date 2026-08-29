Kanthapuram’s ‘young women should not be displayed on stages’ comment draws flak

KOZHIKODE: The remarks from Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulama (Kanthapuram faction) president E Sulaiman Musaliyar and general secretary Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar that young women should not be ‘displayed’ on stages and public roads during Islamic celebrations and programmes have landed in a controversy.

In a statement issued here, both leaders said Islamic celebrations and functions should be organised within the limits stipulated by the religion. They said that it is the duty of those at the helms of institutions to ensure that the celebrations follow the stipulations.

The leaders also point out that “displaying young women before male members on stages and public roads and mixing un-Islamic styles are not suitable to believers.” The statement added that functions should be organised following the religious values and disciplines.

Writer and social critic M N Karassery has strongly criticised the remarks, terming the statement “highly objectionable.” “We live in a country whose Constitution is founded on the values of equality and justice. Everyone, including Kanthapuram, is expected to live in accordance with the Constitution. It guarantees equality to men, women and transgender persons. At a time when such constitutional values are being upheld, making statements that oppose them cannot be accepted,” Karassery said.