Kerala allows pregnant policewomen to wear khaki salwar kameez

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While welcoming the home department’s move to allow pregnant women police personnel to wear khaki salwar kameez and sandals during pregnancy, experts believe the move to change the uniform is only a beginning and that ensuring safety, accessibility, and protection from discrimination are crucial.

Recently the home department had issued an order to ensure the comfort and safety of women police officials. Keralam is the third state in the country, after West Bengal and Maharashtra, to introduce such a provision. Dr Smitha Surendran, a Kochi-based gynaecologist, said the move can prevent several health issues being faced by women personnel.

“We see many working women wearing pants and shirts at workplace. However, tight clothes with belts create discomfort for them. Thus, allowing them to wear a salwar or any clothes that are airy and loose can be a relief,” she said.

Smitha pointed out the health issues that can occur during the pregnancy period. “A woman’s posture completely changes during pregnancy. Considering our humid climate, there are higher chances of skin dryness, increased sweating, skin irritation, and fungal infections. With relaxation in wearing uniforms, they can even wear stretchable clothes and maternity wear that give them better support,” she added.

Dr Arun B Nair, a psychiatrist based in Thiruvananthapuram, said that women officials often get more health conscious during pregnancy.