Kerala allows pregnant policewomen to wear khaki salwar kameez

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While welcoming the home department’s move to allow pregnant women police personnel to wear khaki salwar kameez and sandals during pregnancy, experts believe the move to change the uniform is only a beginning and that ensuring safety, accessibility, and protection from discrimination are crucial.
Recently the home department had issued an order to ensure the comfort and safety of women police officials. Keralam is the third state in the country, after West Bengal and Maharashtra, to introduce such a provision. Dr Smitha Surendran, a Kochi-based gynaecologist, said the move can prevent several health issues being faced by women personnel.
“We see many working women wearing pants and shirts at workplace. However, tight clothes with belts create discomfort for them. Thus, allowing them to wear a salwar or any clothes that are airy and loose can be a relief,” she said.
Smitha pointed out the health issues that can occur during the pregnancy period. “A woman’s posture completely changes during pregnancy. Considering our humid climate, there are higher chances of skin dryness, increased sweating, skin irritation, and fungal infections. With relaxation in wearing uniforms, they can even wear stretchable clothes and maternity wear that give them better support,” she added.
Dr Arun B Nair, a psychiatrist based in Thiruvananthapuram, said that women officials often get more health conscious during pregnancy.
“Police officials have to work among the public. Often, pregnant women get more attention from the people passing by. It makes them conscious and even uncomfortable. Such changes can thus help in ensuring comfort and focus in work,” he said. Dr Arun, however, said the change in uniform is only a first step towards ensuring a safe and supportive workplace for pregnant police personnel.
“Changing uniform is just the first basic step. We need to ensure the safety of pregnant women. Also, basic facilities, hygiene factors, and relaxation in shifts should also be considered. More importantly, pregnancy should not mean loss of promotion opportunities or career development,” he added.
A senior civil woman police officer from the state crime branch, sharing her personal experience, said the directive would benefit many young women joining the police force.
“I grew up seeing women police officers in khaki sarees. Later, in the past 20 years, the uniform was changed to a shirt and trousers worn without tucking in and subsequently to a tucked-in uniform. I joined the force when the uniform was a shirt and trousers worn without tucking in.
When the directive to tuck in the shirt was introduced, many women expressed discomfort. Gradually, maybe in two years, everyone adapted to the new system. However, many of us found it difficult to wear pants and shirts during pregnancy. This initiative, allowing pregnant women to wear salwar, will be helpful for the youngsters among us,” she said.
The official said pregnant police personnel had earlier been allowed to wear khaki sarees during pregnancy.
“Even though we are allowed to wear a khaki sari, there are concerns about comfort and safety. It can be difficult to manage and work in public while wearing a saree, as our duties often require mobility and presence of mind. It will affect the staff mentally and professionally too,” she said. “Wearing a more comfortable uniform would also give pregnant officers greater confidence,” she added.
‘Consider hygiene factors, relaxation in shifts’
Keralam is the third state in the country, after West Bengal and Maharashtra, to issue an order to ensure the comfort and safety of women police officials
Basic facilities, hygiene factors, and relaxation in shifts should also be considered. Pregnancy should not mean loss of promotion opportunities career development, say expert