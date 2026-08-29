Kerala: Auto-Consultants’ role in MVD services under scrutiny after driver’s suicide

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The suicide of an autorickshaw driver in Kondotty following allegations of official delay and bribery demands for issuing a vehicle fitness certificate has highlighted the role of intermediaries within the motor vehicles department (MVD).
Despite the digitisation of services and introduction of cashless transactions, commission agents continue to operate within the system. Past directives from transport commissioners aimed to curb broker activity by prohibiting unauthorised persons near processing counters, service desks and vehicle inspection tracks. Steps like mandatory ID checks at gates, surveillance of regional offices and instructions to reject files routed through unverified third parties were also enforced. Yet, the issue persists.
Applicants report that files handled by agents move faster through processing queues, whereas direct applications often face delays. Department officials acknowledge off-the-record that agents continue to influence core services.
However, K N Gopinath, state president of CITU-affiliated Kerala State Auto-Consultant Association, noted that thousands of auto-consultants rely on this work and many citizens seek their help. “Our union is against any form of corruption.
Already, auto-consultants have faced huge losses due to introduction of online services. Instead of handing over entire e-seva apparatus to big corporates, our demand is to utilise the expertise of these agents,” he said, adding that the responsibility to maintain corruption-free RTOs rests with the government.
Attempts were made under LDF rule to accord recognition to agents, but no category exists to permit it. “The case of driving schools is different as they are authorised and function per rules,” said an MVD official. However, in districts like Kozhikode and Kannur, driving school owners routinely double as agents, keeping the unauthorised network alive.
Addl charges
Applicants for driving licences and fitness papers report paying extra, starting at D200 for two-wheeler licences and D500 for Light Motor Vehicles, to route applications via intermediaries.