Kerala: Auto-Consultants’ role in MVD services under scrutiny after driver’s suicide

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The suicide of an autorickshaw driver in Kondotty following allegations of official delay and bribery demands for issuing a vehicle fitness certificate has highlighted the role of intermediaries within the motor vehicles department (MVD).

Despite the digitisation of services and introduction of cashless transactions, commission agents continue to operate within the system. Past directives from transport commissioners aimed to curb broker activity by prohibiting unauthorised persons near processing counters, service desks and vehicle inspection tracks. Steps like mandatory ID checks at gates, surveillance of regional offices and instructions to reject files routed through unverified third parties were also enforced. Yet, the issue persists.

Applicants report that files handled by agents move faster through processing queues, whereas direct applications often face delays. Department officials acknowledge off-the-record that agents continue to influence core services.

However, K N Gopinath, state president of CITU-affiliated Kerala State Auto-Consultant Association, noted that thousands of auto-consultants rely on this work and many citizens seek their help. “Our union is against any form of corruption.