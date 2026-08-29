Kozhikode mosque row: Mahallu committee backs police

KOZHIKODE: The conflict over the police intervention at the Madakkara Juma Masjid near Vadakara has taken a dramatic political turn, with the mosque’s Mahalllu Committee criticising the disciplinary action against police officers and defending the Chombala police in handling the issue at the mosque.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, committee office-bearers accused IUML leader Parakkal Abdulla of orchestrating behind-the-scenes disruptions to sabotage religious proceedings at the mosque.

The fallout stems from a violent confrontation that erupted on Monday night during Prophet’s Day celebrations, rooted in a long-standing feud regarding the appointment of the mosque’s Khateeb and unresolved financial discrepancies tied to a previous committee.

Amid escalating chaos, Chombala police personnel entered the prayer hall, some in boots, leading to severe political blowback and the swift summary transfer of five police personnel – including Chombala Station House Officer Shameel P P – to the Kozhikode Rural District Headquarters, with Payyoli SHO Jaimon P J stepping in as the replacement. The Mahallu Committee said the officers’ quick response prevented a catastrophic bloodbath while confirming that they had called the police to the spot.

Meanwhile, the committee launched a scathing attack on Parakkal Abdulla, the Kuttiadi MLA, alleging that the IUML leader personally pressured religious scholars, speakers, and leaders to stay away from the annual programmes held at the Madakkara Mosque.