Loknath Behera unlikely to get another term as KMRL chief

KOCHI: Loknath Behera is unlikely to get another extension as the managing director of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), with the UDF government weighing new faces to steer the state’s expanding urban transport network.

Among those being considered for the post are retired IAS officers Biju Prabhakar and Jiji Thomson, sources told TNIE.

Behera’s current term ends on August 31 (Monday), but sources said the government has not yet communicated to him whether he will be retained or replaced. There is, however, a possibility that he could be asked to continue in a temporary capacity until a new MD is appointed. “Usually, a decision on the continuation of an MD is taken well in advance. The delay is unusual,” said a source close to Behera.

Biju Prabhakar, a 2004-batch Kerala cadre officer, retired in April 2025 as KSEB chairman and managing director and transport secretary. Though senior Congress leaders are keen on having him take charge of KMRL, sources said Prabhakar is reluctant to take up the assignment, perhaps eyeing a bigger role in the administration.

Jiji Thomson, who retired as Kerala chief secretary in February 2016, was subsequently appointed chief minister’s adviser with cabinet rank by the then UDF government. He is understood to be eyeing the KIIFB CEO post and could prefer that assignment if given a choice.