‘Moulded’ by education programme, tribal girl from Kerala realises dream to pursue MBBS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hailing from a remote Malavedan tribal settlement in Ranni, Pathanamthitta, Aswathimol K P grew up with a quiet but unwavering ambition: she wanted to become a doctor. As the daughter of Kunjumon K R, a daily-wage labourer, and Sreedevi, her family of five survived on a meagre income that made higher education feel out of reach. Today, that dream has become a concrete reality as she prepares to join Kannur Government Medical College to pursue her MBBS degree.

Aswathimol’s journey took a pivotal turn after completing her early schooling at Bethany High School, Perunad. Moving to Thiruvananthapuram to attend the Dr Ambedkar Memorial Model Residential Higher Secondary School for Girls in Kattela, her academic promise quickly stood out. Following a competitive selection process, she was picked for the second batch of ‘Collector’s Super 100’ – a flagship STEM education initiative designed to empower marginalised female students.

“I always wanted to be a doctor,” said Aswathimol. “Collector’s Super 100 moulded me and guided me through every step of my journey to realise my ambition.”