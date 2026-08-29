‘Moulded’ by education programme, tribal girl from Kerala realises dream to pursue MBBS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hailing from a remote Malavedan tribal settlement in Ranni, Pathanamthitta, Aswathimol K P grew up with a quiet but unwavering ambition: she wanted to become a doctor. As the daughter of Kunjumon K R, a daily-wage labourer, and Sreedevi, her family of five survived on a meagre income that made higher education feel out of reach. Today, that dream has become a concrete reality as she prepares to join Kannur Government Medical College to pursue her MBBS degree.
Aswathimol’s journey took a pivotal turn after completing her early schooling at Bethany High School, Perunad. Moving to Thiruvananthapuram to attend the Dr Ambedkar Memorial Model Residential Higher Secondary School for Girls in Kattela, her academic promise quickly stood out. Following a competitive selection process, she was picked for the second batch of ‘Collector’s Super 100’ – a flagship STEM education initiative designed to empower marginalised female students.
“I always wanted to be a doctor,” said Aswathimol. “Collector’s Super 100 moulded me and guided me through every step of my journey to realise my ambition.”
A key element of her success was the programme’s near-peer mentoring structure. Coached by young engineering and medical volunteers, Aswathimol gained the academic grounding and confidence needed to target competitive entrance exams.
That support bore fruit when she passed her Class 12 exams with a full A+ profile (1,138 out of 1,200 marks). Although her first attempt at the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) fell short of a medical seat, the programme encouraged her to repeat the exam. On her second attempt, she secured an all-Kerala scheduled tribe category rank of 19.
While her tuition fees are waived, Aswathimol’s family still faces a steep challenge in managing her day-to-day living expenses.
Beyond tutoring, the programme provided Aswathimol with regular psychosocial support and exposure visits to institutions like ISRO and Technopark, helping bridge the aspirational gap and transform her from a hesitant student into a confident future physician.
Collector’s Super 100: Key Highlights
Core mission: A Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative of the Thiruvananthapuram district administration, WCD department and Trenser Technologies, with ground implementation by Kanal Innovations Charitable Trust
Target reach: Supports 100 girls annually (Classes 9-12) with fixed quotas: 40% tribal, 40% coastal, 10% scheduled caste, and 10% economically weaker sections
Academic track record (2025-26): Recorded a 100% pass rate in Class X (85% scoring above 80%) and a 96% pass rate in Class XII (28% scoring above 90%)
STEM progression: 90% of all programme graduates across 3 completed batches (61 out of 68 students) have successfully enrolled in higher-education STEM courses
Support model: Features weekend cluster classes across four regions (Kattela, Vettucaud, Nedumangad, Pozhiyoor), near-peer mentoring by CET and govt medical college students and real-world industrial exposure