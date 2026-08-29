Shoukath’s suicide sparks protest call against MVD officials, agent lobby

MALAPPURAM: The death of autorickshaw driver Shoukath has triggered growing demands for action against MVD officials and agents allegedly involved in the circumstances leading to the tragedy. DYFI and CITU have announced a protest march to the Kondotty RTO office on Saturday alleging the existence of a strong agent lobby operating in association with MVD officials.

CITU alleged that vehicle owners who approach MVD officials face difficulties in obtaining fitness certificates and other services without the intervention of agents.

“For many months, RTO offices in Malappuram have become hubs for agents,” said Arumukham, general secretary of CITU Malappuram District Light Motor Association.

“Almost every service is allegedly provided through them. The charges for certificates and permits start from around `2,000 and go up. Those who approach the offices directly are forced to make repeated visits and often end up spending more money than they would through agents.