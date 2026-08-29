Shoukath’s suicide sparks protest call against MVD officials, agent lobby

MALAPPURAM: The death of autorickshaw driver Shoukath has triggered growing demands for action against MVD officials and agents allegedly involved in the circumstances leading to the tragedy. DYFI and CITU have announced a protest march to the Kondotty RTO office on Saturday alleging the existence of a strong agent lobby operating in association with MVD officials.
CITU alleged that vehicle owners who approach MVD officials face difficulties in obtaining fitness certificates and other services without the intervention of agents.
“For many months, RTO offices in Malappuram have become hubs for agents,” said Arumukham, general secretary of CITU Malappuram District Light Motor Association.
“Almost every service is allegedly provided through them. The charges for certificates and permits start from around `2,000 and go up. Those who approach the offices directly are forced to make repeated visits and often end up spending more money than they would through agents.
As a result, most drivers are compelled to pay these amounts to agents. We suspect that the money is shared among officials in the RTO office,” he said.
DYFI alleged that Shoukath was pushed into severe financial and mental distress after failing to obtain fitness certificate for his vehicle, preventing him from operating it.
“The life of a poor driver was lost because of alleged exploitation by certain officials and middlemen of the MVD operating under the shadow of the government system,” a statement issued by DYFI Malappuram district office said.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister V D Satheesan contacted Shoukath’s family and assured them action would be taken against officials found guilty.
FB post kicks up row
A political controversy arose following a Facebook post by Youth League national secretary C K Shakir. He wrote Shoukath had posted on Facebook about his intention to die by suicide and had expressed views about life, humans and the world that, according to him, were unacceptable to many people. Shakir’s post drew flak, with many questioning the decision to focus on Shoukath’s personal beliefs and views even as circumstances surrounding his death and his allegations against MVD were under scrutiny.