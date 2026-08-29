What is this ‘Lakshmi Maxxing’?

In a world of complicated existence, ‘maxxing’ has emerged as an internet blueprint for tuning oneself towards focused energy. The slang broadly refers to improving or bringing out the best possible outcome from a particular aspect of life.



From wellness and career to personality and aesthetics, almost anything can be ‘maxxed’. Even doing nothing. They call it ‘Nothing Maxxing’, where the pursuit itself becomes an exercise in switching off.



The vocabulary keeps expanding as social media turns everyday habits, aspirations and identities into lifestyle templates. These trends, born largely in the West, have travelled far beyond it, often prompting debates about whether age-old Eastern practices are simply being repackaged as new-gen fads.