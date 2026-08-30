CPM leaders slam Kanthapuram remark that young women should not be ‘displayed’ on stages

MALAPPURAM: Samastha Kanthapuram faction’s remark that young women should not be ‘displayed’ on stages and public roads during Islamic celebrations and programmes has drawn sharp criticism from Left circles, with senior CPM leaders strongly opposing the statement.

The remarks by Samastha ‘s (Kanthapuram faction) president E Sulaiman Musaliyar and general secretary Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar had triggered a controversy. CPM leaders, including Central Committee member K K Shailaja, All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) leader C S Sujatha and SFI state secretary P S Sanjeev have come out against it.

“Keeping women confined to the house is a feudal custom. It is not right for Samastha, which runs several educational and social service institutions, to make such a statement,” Shailaja said.