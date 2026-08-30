Kerala Cricket League: Gayle ‘hits’ electrify Greenfield, sends crowd down memory lane

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After cheering on Kochi Blue Tigers players who won a tight match against Thrissur Titans in the Kerala Cricket League on Saturday, former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle was about to enter the gallery when he met an old friend — S Sreesanth.

Smiling wide and hugging tight, the duo entered the ground again. Amid thumping cheer from spectators, the duo went to the pitch, once again as batter and bowler years later.

One after the other, sixes flew into the gallery, reminding why he is celebrated as the ‘Universal Boss of Cricket’. The Greenfield Stadium at Kariavattom became a ground of nostalgic moments for millennials and early Gen-Zs, where their favourite cricketers showed a teaser of their prime.

Gayle had come to attend the match not just as a former cricketer, but also as co-owner of the Blue Tigers team. Along with his co-owner Subash Manuel and Kollam Sailors co-owner Sreesanth, the 333-jersey-donning player hit four sixes and a boundary in the first over. After the few friendly overs, Gayle gave a special moment for Malayalis to c

herish: as demonstrated by Sreesanth, he kept his shoulders slanting and said the Mohanlal dialogue ‘Entha mone Dinesha’.