Express Dialogues | ‘Music, be it Carnatic or Hindustani, must come from the heart': K Omanakutty

Though he was a great talent, there are many who feel he didn’t attain the heights he ought to have reached...

That’s true. My brother never pursued laurels, nor did he approach anyone for them. Look at his compositions – how powerful is that song ‘Oru Murai Vanthu Parthaaya’... it still reverberates in the hearts of people but never garnered the awards it should have. But my brother was never bothered. When I got Padma Shri, I mentally offered it to my brother. Because he deserved it so much more.

How do you view him as a singer?

He was an excellent Carnatic musician. For 30-35 years, he sang only kacheris, sometimes three in a day. His voice had the flexibility to move in three octaves. He has composed countless songs for Akashvani – semi-classical ones. That was his turning point.

You said MGR (Radhakrishnan) was a very naughty person. He probably preferred to be casual in life too...

Yes. He had so many friends – much more than those of his age usually have. The house had a huge dining table to host his friends, like producer Suresh Kumar. His friends used to mockingly call this home ‘Medayil Restaurant’. He would ask my mother to prepare enough food for all. If no one turned up, he would stand by the gate and ask passersby to come in and have food. He treated all equally. Oommen Chandy, P C Chacko, M M Hassan, V M Sudheeran and Vayalar Ravi were among his innumerable friends.

What about your younger brother (M G Sreekumar)?

Actually, he hasn’t learnt music. But he used to accompany my elder brother for kacheris. He learnt by listening to him for over 18 years. He may not know the name of the raga, but once you start the raga, he would know its structure and nuances, and would sing it. He is gifted that way, and can sing both classical and light music.

Can a person learn to sing just by listening?

In M G Sreekumar’s case, he was born into a house filled with music. Circumstances were conducive. There are two types of jnana – lakshya jnana and lakshana jnana. The second one is acquired, after you are trained in it... like my elder brother and myself. Sreekumar has lakshya jana – which focuses and learns through listening or exposing oneself to similar circumstances.