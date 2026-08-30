Onam rush lifts KSRTC ridership and revenue

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More buses, more passengers and higher revenue — state owned public transport utility KSRTC had a stronger Onam season this year, with both ridership and collections increasing over the corresponding days last year.

The biggest gain came on Chathayam (Friday), when KSRTC recorded a record collection of Rs 8,07,71,743, up from Rs 7,10,86,516 on the corresponding day last year. Passenger numbers also jumped from 18,19,566 to 22,02,992, an increase of more than 3.8 lakh.

KSRTC operated 3,787 buses on Chathayam, covering 12,78,903 km. Of the total collection, Rs 2,30,90,072 came through the Priyadarshini free-ticket scheme.

The improvement was also evident on Avittam (Thursday). Passenger numbers rose from 17,81,644 last year to 19,91,846 this year, while revenue increased from Rs 6,15,50,237 to Rs 7,01,71,004. As many as 3,490 buses operated that day.

On Uthradam, KSRTC carried 21,45,267 passengers, compared with 19,31,706 last year. Revenue rose from Rs 7,57,98,253 to Rs 7,88,69,469. Of this year’s passengers, 9,34,056 availed themselves of the Priyadarshini free-ticket benefit, accounting for Rs 2,04,31,007 of the collection. Thiruvonam also saw a sharp rise in ridership, with the number of passengers increasing from 9,52,396 last year to 12,95,172 this year. Revenue, meanwhile, edged up from Rs 4,74,34,359 to Rs 4,77,14,150. KSRTC operated 2,597 buses on the day. “The improved performance could be attributed to advance planning for days expected to witness heavy passenger traffic, additional services and effective deployment of buses based on demand,” said a senior KSRTC official.

More buses were made available for inter-state travel as well, helping passengers return home without having to depend on private operators charging exorbitant fares.

By managing the festive rush more efficiently and providing additional services, KSRTC says it was able to ensure safer and more convenient travel for passengers while also giving its revenue a significant Onam-season boost.