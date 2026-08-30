Ruckus at Centre Square Mall in Kochi after cancellation of ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’ show

KOCHI: A ruckus broke out at Centre Square Mall here on Saturday evening after a screening of the Malayalam film ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’ was cancelled without prior intimation to ticket holders.

The 7.10 pm show of the film at Screen 3 on the sixth floor was cancelled after a technical issue with the motor affected the screening, according to theatre authorities.

A moviegoer said they had booked the tickets through BookMyShow and came to the theatre expecting to watch the film as part of their Onam vacation. However, they were informed about the cancellation only after reaching the venue.

“We came here for the 7.10 pm show of ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit,’ expecting to watch it. But there was no prior information about the cancellation,” a viewer said.

“We were given a refund and a voucher to watch the film sometime this month. But we had booked the tickets through BookMyShow. Saying that we can come anytime and watch the movie is not practically possible. We all came together to watch the film, and we cannot simply decide to come again on another day,” the viewer said.

The moviegoers also alleged that responsible official came out to address their concerns.

The theatre, however, said the screening was cancelled due to a motor-related technical issue and that arrangements were made to compensate the affected viewers.