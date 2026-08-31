40 snake rescues a day: SARPA shifts focus to conservation

PALAKKAD: The phone rings. On the other end is a frightened person who just spotted a snake in their kitchen, the backyard, the storeroom, or maybe a public place or even inside a vehicle. For the caller, it is a moment of panic. For the trained SARPA volunteer, it is a call to action.

Within minutes, the volunteer picks up a snake hook and rescue bag, travels to the location and carefully removes the reptile before releasing it later at a suitable spot.

This happens nearly 40 times a day across Keralam. Since the launch of its Snake Awareness, Rescue and Protection Application (SARPA) six years ago in August 2020, the forest department has received 1,05,696 calls of snake sightings, leading to the rescue of 87,708 snakes.

The figures underline the scale of a community-led conservation effort that has transformed the state’s response to snake sightings while giving thousands of reptiles a second chance in the wild.

The initiative is also significant for the conservation of protected species. The rescued snakes include species classified under Schedule I and II of the Wildlife Protection Act, which enjoy a high degree of legal protection.

“Keralam’s dense settlements and proximity to natural habitats mean encounters with snakes are common. A snake inside a house or compound can trigger fear, leading to attempts to kill it. Instead, (via SARPA) residents alert the rescue network, following which a certified volunteer reaches the spot, captures the snake and relocates it to a suitable habitat. The system has helped shift focus from eliminating snakes to managing encounters with them safely,” says Mission SARPA nodal officer Muhammad Anvar Yunus.