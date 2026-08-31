As a storytelling ‘vertical’, micro drama set for gripping future

KOCHI: Can a story be presented visually without breaking the attention of a viewer in the first three seconds? If yes, the medium can translate into clicks and open an opportunity in the field of entertainment. This is the premise behind micro drama aka vertical fiction.

With shorter attention span of audiences, production houses across the globe have been exploring cost-effective storytelling and digital platforms that adapt to changing viewing habits. And vertical fiction appears to be positioning itself as one of the most promising segments in visual media.

It presents stories in a series of videos, but compressed into a few minutes, designed primarily for mobile-phone users who consume content quickly and on the go. Unlike the big-screen or television formats, vertical-fiction videos are shot specifically for viewing on mobile-phone screens -- and, that too in the vertical layout.

Many platforms in the state have ventured into micro drama, anticipating a boom.

According to micro-drama actor and writer Shabeer Ahamed, “Vertical fiction is usually presented as one- to three-minute episode dramas. In Malayalam, romantic comedy is a popular subject matter, while in other languages, including Hindi, crime thrillers dominate. The story has to be crisp, but this must be bolstered with technical and artistic quality.”

A recent release that Shabeer wrote had over one lakh views on Instagram alone. And the numbers have been growing.

Realising the potential, more and more companies are seeking good stories for productions in Malayalam and other South Indian languages. Online platforms such as Kuku TV and Story TV, and even mainstream media companies, are also entering the space.