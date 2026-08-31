Behera bids farewell to KMRL, says Kochi and Kochiites will always remain in my heart

He was at sharp end of rows...and stuck by state

For Loknath Behera, Keralam was never just the cadre to which he was allotted. A native of Odisha’s Brahmapur, the 1985-batch IPS officer came to the state as a young policeman and spent most of his career here. More than four decades later, as he steps down as managing director of KMRL, Keralam will also become the place where he chose to settle down.

He began his career as ACP Thrikkakara and went on to serve as DCP Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi commissioner.

Behera spent nearly 16 years in the CBI and was involved in investigations including the Graham Staines murder, the Purulia arms drop and the Mumbai serial blasts.

As one of the founding members of NIA, he headed its terror financing and fake currency cell. He was also part of the team that travelled to the United States to question 26/11 accused David Headley. His service earned him the President’s police medal.

Back in Keralam, his assignment as Kochi commissioner was followed by postings as director general of prisons and Fire and Rescue Services. His first stint as state police chief in 2016 came amid a politically charged change of guard.

The LDF government replaced T P Senkumar and appointed Behera as DGP. Senkumar was later reinstated following Supreme Court intervention. Behera returned as police chief in 2017 and continued in the post until his retirement in June 2021.

His tenure as DGP was marked by both reform and controversy. Behera pushed for modernisation of the force and issued guidelines restricting the use of UAPA and sedition laws, acknowledging certain lapses. The most enduring row, however, came after his retirement. Pictures of Behera at the residence of Monson Mavunkal became public after the self-styled antique dealer was arrested for fraud.