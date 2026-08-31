Century-old namaz platform a piece of Kasthuripara’s past and its present

MALAPPURAM: To a casual visitor, the stone platform at Kasthuripara sitting on the banks of Koottilangadi river may seem just another old structure. For the people Koottilangadi, it is a reminder of a time when river routes carried merchants, markets thrived along the river bank and Koottilangadi was an important centre of trade in Malappuram.

Believed to be over a century old, the spot served as a place for merchants to freshen up and offer prayers on their river ride to the famous Koottilangadi market.

“Koottilangadi market used to be one of the major commercial centres of Malappuram. Though the market has lost much of its charm, the namaz platform remains a reminder of the place’s historical importance and a part of Koottilangadi residents’ identity.

Our elders used to say that it was a flat rock and that merchants travelling through Koottilangadi river would clean themselves in the water body and offer prayers on the rock as there were no mosques nearby. The local merchants later built the concrete platform,” said Koottilangadi resident and social activist Shamsudheen Mullapalli.

After enduring years of floods and changes to the surrounding landscape, the strong platform showed signs of deterioration, following which the residents restored it in 1993. “It was so strong that it did not suffer major damage for decades. In 1993, the residents decided to carry out some renovation, including paving the platform with tiles. Since then, there have been no visible signs of deterioration. There have been many floods, but this century-old platform has endured,” Shamsudheen said.