Congress leaders with top brass backing in running for women’s panel chair

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader Deepthi Mary Varghese and Aisha Potty, a former CPM leader who recently crossed over to the Congress, have emerged as strong contenders for the post of State Women’s Commission chairperson.

Deepthi has been a close ally of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, while Aisha has the support of Chief Minister V D Satheesan. With two senior women leaders emerging as strong contenders for the post, the appointment could also reflect the political influence and clout of the top Congress leaders in the state.

Aisha was Satheesan’s pick to join the Congress party ahead of the assembly elections, and after she joined the Congress, the then leader of the opposition pledged full support to her in the party. She later contested from the Kottarakkara constituency but lost to CPM’s K N Balagopal.