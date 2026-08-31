Congress leaders with top brass backing in running for women’s panel chair

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader Deepthi Mary Varghese and Aisha Potty, a former CPM leader who recently crossed over to the Congress, have emerged as strong contenders for the post of State Women’s Commission chairperson.
Deepthi has been a close ally of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, while Aisha has the support of Chief Minister V D Satheesan. With two senior women leaders emerging as strong contenders for the post, the appointment could also reflect the political influence and clout of the top Congress leaders in the state.
Aisha was Satheesan’s pick to join the Congress party ahead of the assembly elections, and after she joined the Congress, the then leader of the opposition pledged full support to her in the party. She later contested from the Kottarakkara constituency but lost to CPM’s K N Balagopal.
When contacted by TNIE, Aisha said she was unaware of the developments connected to the Women’s Commission post. “I haven’t received any communication from the party in this regard,” she said.
Deepthi, who is also a KPCC general secretary, said the party is yet to take any formal decision regarding the appointment of the Women’s Commission chairperson. “Since people are looking for names, it is natural that my name is being discussed for the post,” she said.
However, a senior Congress leader from Ernakulam believes Deepthi deserved the post.
It is also learnt that the top leadership of the Congress party had previously assured Deepthi that she would be appointed as the Women’s Commission chairperson after she was denied the Thrikkakara assembly seat in the election held in April this year.
At the same time, Aisha’s experience as a legislator for 15 years could strengthen her claim to the post.