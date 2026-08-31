Four drug users held for attacking on-duty officer with syringe in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: A joint operation by the Kozhikode Town police and the city crime squad led to the arrest of four habitual offenders who allegedly assaulted an on-duty police officer with a medical syringe at Mananchira Square. The arrested are Benny Lloyd, 48, from Poolakkadavu, Rajadh, 38, from Parappil, Nandakumar, 25, from Ramanattukara; and Adnul Shahim, 22, from Chalappuram.

The incident unfolded on Saturday evening, while Malabar Special Police (MSP) personnel Vishakh and Adarsh were deployed alongside town police officers for routine patrol duty near the main gate of Mananchira Square.

Around 7.40pm, officers received complaints regarding unauthorised money collection happening inside the park. Upon investigating near a tree bench close to the public restrooms, officers spotted four men and instructed them to vacate the premises.

The four persons openly challenged the police personnel and refused to move. When officers attempted to disperse them forcibly, one of them stabbed constable Adarsh on the back of his right hand using a syringe he was holding. The assailants immediately fled the scene, while the injured constable was taken to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.