Kerala-born IPS officer Shefeen Ahmed of Odisha cadre passes away due to cancer

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shefeen Ahmed K, a Kerala-born IPS officer of Odisha cadre, who was serving as IG, Crime Branch and Cyber Crime, died in a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

A member of the 2003 batch, Shefeen was 50 years of age when he breathed last. Son of CITU leader Habeeb, Shefeen did a graduation in engineering before cracking the UPSC.

He had served in Kerala on a deputation where he handled various posts, including the District Police Chief role of Thiruvananthapuram rural district.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his grief over the demise of Ahamed.

"Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Shefeen Ahamed K, IPS, IG of Police, CID, CB. His dedicated service to the state and Odisha Police will always be remembered," said Majhi.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," he added.

His mortal remains will be shifted to his residence at Vattiyoorkavu by 11 am on Monday and later taken to his native village Ochira, Kollam, on Tuesday for final rites.

"Our colleague Shefeen Ahamed succumbed to cancer after a prolonged and courageous battle", said a senior IPS officer.

Ahamed was diagnosed with cancer in early 2025. He had recovered, but his health deteriorated again about three to four months back. He was undergoing specialised treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad, he added.