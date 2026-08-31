Kerala govt extended full support for boat race, says Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala

PATHANAMTHITTA: The government extended full support for the successful conduct of the Aranmula Uthrattathi boat race, said Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chennithala said the home department had made special arrangements for police and fire and rescue services for the event. He said it was a matter of pride that the Vice-President was attending the function.

“Palliyodams from 52 karas (villages) reach Aranmula as an offering and an act of devotion before Lord Parthasarathy. The Chennithala palliyodam travels the longest distance to reach Aranmula. These snake boats add to the grandeur of the festival,” he said.

Guv calls for wider promotion

Calling for wider promotion of the Aranmula boat race, Governor Rajendra Arlekar said the state’s rich cultural heritage should serve as an example for other states.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Arlekar said the boat race was a symbol of Aranmula’s cultural identity.