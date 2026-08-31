MVD makes online services faceless to root out middlemen

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major push to eliminate the persistent influence of unauthorised intermediaries, the motor vehicles department (MVD) will render all 60 of its online services faceless and Aadhaar OTP-authenticated, starting September 21.

Transport Commissioner C Nagaraju announced that the measure aims to streamline public delivery under the Vahan and Sarathi portals while protecting applicants from exploitation.

Of the 60 services, only 21 are delivered via faceless online systems. Lack of robust digital authentication in the rest has allowed unscrupulous commission agents to exploit applicants. Officials said intermediaries often upload incomplete documents to stall applications, and demand money under the pretext of expediting the process.

The MVD has requested the National Informatics Centre and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to convert all remaining services into faceless, Aadhaar-linked systems, a project currently undergoing final software testing.