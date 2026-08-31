Pinarayi blames propaganda for Taliparamba loss

KANNUR: Alleging that the BJP and the Congress-led UDF were working together to weaken the LDF, particularly the CPM, Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday that the CPM did not consider an electoral setback as the end of everything.

Speaking after inaugurating a CPM rally in Mayyil, he was referring to the party’s electoral loss in the Taliparamba assembly constituency. He said the party was passing through a phase in which its workers and supporters needed to remain united and rally behind the organisation to face the political challenges.

He called on party members to be prepared to confront the efforts to weaken the CPM and the LDF. Pinarayi also criticised what he described as the “opportunistic” interventions of former party leader T K Govindan.

He said some people may have failed to understand the real intention behind the propaganda aimed at weakening the party.

Such people should think about their decision as they were not among those who wanted to see the party ultimately collapse, he added.