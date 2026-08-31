Pinarayi blames propaganda for Taliparamba loss

KANNUR: Alleging that the BJP and the Congress-led UDF were working together to weaken the LDF, particularly the CPM, Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday that the CPM did not consider an electoral setback as the end of everything.
Speaking after inaugurating a CPM rally in Mayyil, he was referring to the party’s electoral loss in the Taliparamba assembly constituency. He said the party was passing through a phase in which its workers and supporters needed to remain united and rally behind the organisation to face the political challenges.
He called on party members to be prepared to confront the efforts to weaken the CPM and the LDF. Pinarayi also criticised what he described as the “opportunistic” interventions of former party leader T K Govindan.
He said some people may have failed to understand the real intention behind the propaganda aimed at weakening the party.
Such people should think about their decision as they were not among those who wanted to see the party ultimately collapse, he added.
“Some people were influenced by temporary propaganda and consequently adopted the wrong approach. Those who wholeheartedly accepted an opportunist like T K Govindan may now be regretting their decision. I am referring to the LDF voters who voted for T K Govindan. They should be prepared to take the right stand with a proper political understanding and a commitment to the party,” Pinarayi said.
He said the party is prepared to accept the electoral setback in Keralam and that the victory won’t last forever.
Pinarayi said the CPM had faced a serious challenge in the past in the form of factionalism, which had reached a stage where some party members were sharing information with the party’s opponents. However, he said the party confronted the challenge with unity and managed to survive as a cohesive organisation.
He said there had been fears that right-wing forces in Keralam would succeed in destroying the CPM, but the party eventually emerged stronger and continued to move forward without being seriously weakened.