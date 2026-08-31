Rs 8,707-crore Thiruvanthapuram airport expansion lands green clearance nod

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Clearing a major hurdle, the proposed `8,707-crore expansion of Thiruvananthapuram airport has secured a suggestion for green clearance from the State Expert Appraisal Committee-1 (SEAC-1).

The committee recommended integrated environmental clearance (EC) along with coastal regulation zone (CRZ) clearance for the project for a period of 10 years.

The decision taken at the 217th SEAC-1 meeting chaired by Anirud Kumar Dharni, chairman, SEAC-1 (South Zone) Kerala, paves the way for final EC order by State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), allowing the airport to move forward with massive infrastructure upgrades planned over the decades.

Under the project by Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL), the airport will scale up its passenger handling capacity to 27 million passengers a year. Cargo capacity will jump to 4.2 lakh metric tonnes annually.

The clearance comes at a time when the state government is focusing on seaport and airport led development.

For travellers, the expansion brings redesigned terminals in two stories, modern digital systems for faster check-ins, upgraded aircraft parking areas (aprons), and smoother flight connecting paths (taxiways). A state-of-the-art cargo complex is also planned.

A hotel project coming up at the entrance will be integrated into the master plan.

To meet safety standards set by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the airport will need an additional 6.88 hectares of land alongside its current 248.29-hectare campus.