Kerala

Vande Mataram: Full version rendered during Onam fete

The state government sources said the full version was played as per the standard protocol that should be followed during the visit of the vice-president.
Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan
Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan File Photo
Express News Service
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THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could push the UDF government further into a sticky wicket, the full version of Vande Mataram was rendered during the valedictory ceremony of Onam celebrations held on Sunday.

The full six stanzas were rendered prior to Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan flagging off a mega cultural procession that heralded the culmination of the state-sponsored week-long festivities.

The state government sources said the full version was played as per the standard protocol that should be followed during the visit of the vice-president. The vice-president’s office, sources added, too insisted that the protocol must be fully adhered to prompting the government to go for the full-version.

Tourism Minister P C Vishnunath said the government cannot contravene the protocol associated with the visit of the vice-president.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Ministers P C Vishnunath, C P John, K A Thulasi, Roji M John, Bindhu Krishna, K Muraleedharan and Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan attended the event.

Vande Mataram
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan

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