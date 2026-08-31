Vande Mataram: Full version rendered during Onam fete

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could push the UDF government further into a sticky wicket, the full version of Vande Mataram was rendered during the valedictory ceremony of Onam celebrations held on Sunday.

The full six stanzas were rendered prior to Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan flagging off a mega cultural procession that heralded the culmination of the state-sponsored week-long festivities.

The state government sources said the full version was played as per the standard protocol that should be followed during the visit of the vice-president. The vice-president’s office, sources added, too insisted that the protocol must be fully adhered to prompting the government to go for the full-version.

Tourism Minister P C Vishnunath said the government cannot contravene the protocol associated with the visit of the vice-president.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Ministers P C Vishnunath, C P John, K A Thulasi, Roji M John, Bindhu Krishna, K Muraleedharan and Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan attended the event.