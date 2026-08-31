VP calls for periodic dredging of rivers to cut flood risk

ALAPPUZHA/ARANMULA: Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday called for periodic sand removal from rivers to maintain their depth and reduce the risk of flooding, while cautioning against what he described as “fanaticism” in the name of environmental protection.
Speaking at the 115th anniversary celebrations of Malayalam daily Kerala Kaumudi in Alappuzha, Radhakrishnan said the declining depth of rivers had become a serious concern amid Keralam’s increasingly erratic rainfall patterns.
Earlier in the day, the vice-president arrived at Cochin International Airport on a special Air Force plane for a two-day visit to the state, before travelling to Alappuzha by helicopter.
“I am not saying the sand should be removed all of a sudden, but it should be removed at frequent intervals so the depth of rivers can be maintained,” he said.
He also urged the state not to allow environmental concerns to become an obstacle to development. “We should not become fanatical about anything, including the environment. We should not politicise everything. That will always go against the interest of development,” he said.
Radhakrishnan stressed that the state needed to pursue development in industry, education and healthcare while ensuring environmental protection.
Congratulating the state on its rechristening as Keralam, the VP said he chaired the session when the bill cleared the Rajya Sabha on August 12.
Radhakrishnan credited social reformers including Adi Shankaracharya, Sree Narayana Guru and Mannathu Padmanabhan with shaping the state’s social and educational progress.
He said the media had a responsibility to verify information amid the rapid spread of news through social media and the growing use of artificial intelligence.
Rooting for Aranmula
Later, addressing the Aranmula Uthrattathi boat race on the banks of the Pamba, Radhakrishnan termed the event a symbol of Kerala’s rich cultural heritage and stressed the need to preserve its traditional character.
“I am told that Keralites working abroad come home during this festival to support and encourage it. That is the greatness of our tradition and our faith in the roots of our culture,” he said.
“Tradition and modernity are not opposing forces. They can go hand in hand, as our Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly says: ‘Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi’ (Progress with heritage),” Radhakrishnan said.
Radhakrishnan said Aranmula held a prominent place on Keralam’s cultural and tourism map. Highlighting the GI-tagged Aranmula kannadi (mirror), he said, “It is called a mirror, but it is not made of glass — it is made of metal. That metal becomes a mirror, and that is the product’s greatness.”
Radhakrishnan said the sight of the Pamba filled him with a deep sense of respect, noting its close association with the Sabarimala pilgrimage. He recalled that when he visited Sabarimala for the first time, he was at the Sannidhanam when his name was announced as the candidate for Coimbatore constituency.
“Lord Ayyappa blessed me to get elected to the Lok Sabha with a thumping majority, and from there, my journey continued,” the VP said. He added that the Pamba was an integral part of the pilgrimage of devotees seeking the blessings of Ayyappa and symbolised faith, purification and spiritual surrender.
He expressed confidence that with the active participation of people the centuries-old festival and its associated traditions would continue to flourish for generations. “May the sacred waters of the Pamba River continue to carry forward the glorious legacy of Aranmula,” he said.
Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, Higher Education Minister Roji M John and Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony were also present at the event.