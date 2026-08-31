VP calls for periodic dredging of rivers to cut flood risk

ALAPPUZHA/ARANMULA: Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday called for periodic sand removal from rivers to maintain their depth and reduce the risk of flooding, while cautioning against what he described as “fanaticism” in the name of environmental protection.

Speaking at the 115th anniversary celebrations of Malayalam daily Kerala Kaumudi in Alappuzha, Radhakrishnan said the declining depth of rivers had become a serious concern amid Keralam’s increasingly erratic rainfall patterns.

Earlier in the day, the vice-president arrived at Cochin International Airport on a special Air Force plane for a two-day visit to the state, before travelling to Alappuzha by helicopter.

“I am not saying the sand should be removed all of a sudden, but it should be removed at frequent intervals so the depth of rivers can be maintained,” he said.

He also urged the state not to allow environmental concerns to become an obstacle to development. “We should not become fanatical about anything, including the environment. We should not politicise everything. That will always go against the interest of development,” he said.

Radhakrishnan stressed that the state needed to pursue development in industry, education and healthcare while ensuring environmental protection.

Congratulating the state on its rechristening as Keralam, the VP said he chaired the session when the bill cleared the Rajya Sabha on August 12.

Radhakrishnan credited social reformers including Adi Shankaracharya, Sree Narayana Guru and Mannathu Padmanabhan with shaping the state’s social and educational progress.

He said the media had a responsibility to verify information amid the rapid spread of news through social media and the growing use of artificial intelligence.