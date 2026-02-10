After Mahamagham, Malappuram set to host rare Somayagam in April 2027

MALAPPURAM: Soon after the conclusion of the Mahamagha Mahotsavam, the announcement of yet another major Vedic observance has reinforced the spiritual momentum in Malappuram.

A Somayagam — one of the most ancient and sacred yajnas described in the Vedas — has been announced at Thanur and is scheduled to be held for seven days in April 2027.

The Somayagam will be held under the patronage of Juna Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Anandavanam Bharathi Maharaj, who also led the recently concluded Mahamagha Mahotsavam and the river festival at Thirunavaya.

The event is being organised by the Vaidhika Vichara Sadassa, a collective of Vedic devotees associated with the Shoba Parambhu Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple at Thanur. Considered one of the rarest Vedic yajnas, the Somayagam is deeply rooted in ancient scriptural traditions.

The ritual centres on elaborate fire offerings and the ceremonial offering of Soma rasa, accompanied by meticulous rendering of Vedic chants by highly trained priests.

The Somayagam is believed to be performed not for individual gain, but for the welfare of the universe — seeking prosperity, timely rainfall, social harmony and the restoration of cosmic order.

For over two decades, the Vaidhika Vichara Sadass has been engaged in disseminating Vedic knowledge through special classes and spiritual discourses at the Shoba Parambhu Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season in the Malayalam month of Vrischika.