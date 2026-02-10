After Mahamagham, Malappuram set to host rare Somayagam in April 2027
MALAPPURAM: Soon after the conclusion of the Mahamagha Mahotsavam, the announcement of yet another major Vedic observance has reinforced the spiritual momentum in Malappuram.
A Somayagam — one of the most ancient and sacred yajnas described in the Vedas — has been announced at Thanur and is scheduled to be held for seven days in April 2027.
The Somayagam will be held under the patronage of Juna Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Anandavanam Bharathi Maharaj, who also led the recently concluded Mahamagha Mahotsavam and the river festival at Thirunavaya.
The event is being organised by the Vaidhika Vichara Sadassa, a collective of Vedic devotees associated with the Shoba Parambhu Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple at Thanur. Considered one of the rarest Vedic yajnas, the Somayagam is deeply rooted in ancient scriptural traditions.
The ritual centres on elaborate fire offerings and the ceremonial offering of Soma rasa, accompanied by meticulous rendering of Vedic chants by highly trained priests.
The Somayagam is believed to be performed not for individual gain, but for the welfare of the universe — seeking prosperity, timely rainfall, social harmony and the restoration of cosmic order.
For over two decades, the Vaidhika Vichara Sadass has been engaged in disseminating Vedic knowledge through special classes and spiritual discourses at the Shoba Parambhu Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season in the Malayalam month of Vrischika.
The decision to conduct a Somayagam, the organisers said, arose from a long-cherished desire to translate these teachings into spiritual practice. “For many years, we have been conducting Vedic study sessions and discourses explaining the importance of the Vedas. We wished to actualise these teachings through a yaga, thereby offering devotees an opportunity to receive collective blessings,” said organisers of the Vaidhika Vichara Sadass.
They noted that the Soma Yaga is a massive Vedic undertaking that requires months of meticulous preparation. “The preparations will begin in early 2027 with the blessings of Mahamandaleshwar Anandavanam Bharathi Maharaj. We are expecting wide participation from devotees,” the organisers added.
Speaking to TNIE, Anandavanam Bharathi Maharaj said he was first informed about the proposed yaga during the Mahamagha Mahotsavam. “The organisers invited me to the Somayagam during the Mahamagha Mahotsavam itself. I accepted the invitation with joy. At present, I am the patron of the yaga, and the nature of my participation will be decided based on availability,” he said.
With the announcement of the Somayagam, the spiritual continuum ignited on the banks of the Bharathapuzha during the Mahamagha Mahotsavam is set to endure, reaffirming Malappuram’s growing prominence in the revival of ancient Vedic traditions.
