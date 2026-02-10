By repurposing legacies, history comes alive on Kochi's Synagogue Lane

KOCHI: Two relatively overlooked yet culturally significant buildings on Kochi’s historic Synagogue Lane – the former residences of Rahabi Ezekiel and Abraham Barak Salem – have been given a fresh lease of life. “We have turned them into hotels and a cafe space,” says Jose Dominic, their current owner.

In any other circle, the repurposing would have invoked the argument that the socio-cultural fabric of the region, namely its Jewish legacy, is being eroded. But, not with Jose.

Drawing on his experience running and managing CGH Earth, an eco-friendly heritage hospitality company, he has taken extensive care to retain the old charm of the two buildings, with help from his daughter, Mridula, a trained architect.

“This is a historic lane, and these buildings were residences of extraordinary men who, in their own ways, shaped this region, the then Cochin, and beyond,” Jose tells TNIE.

In adding functionality to these buildings, he adds, “We are livening up the space, amplifying their previous owners’ individual and shared stories, and conserving the buildings for the future.”

Indeed, Rahabi Ezekiel was one of the most influential Jewish figures in 18th century Cochin. A wealthy trader dealing in pepper and opium, he served for decades as the principal Jewish agent and intermediary of the Dutch East India Company, liaising with the rulers of Cochin and Travancore.

He was also a major patron of the Paradesi Jewish community, financing repairs and embellishments to the Paradesi Synagogue, including its clock tower and imported floor tiles.

“This legacy is preserved in our own ways; in a similar replica of the clock tower and the Chinese hand-painted floor tiles, which his residence now houses,” Jose said.