New railway projects on track for Keraka to ease passenger trouble

KOCHI: Train travel will soon become a hassle-free experience for Keralites once the Alappuzha-Ambalapuzha doubling and the Palakkad Town-Parli Bypass line projects are completed.

In a latest development, the railway board has sanctioned funds for the doubling and the bypass projects. As per the Southern Railway notification, Alappuzha–Ambalapuzha Doubling (12.66 km) has been sanctioned Rs 324.16 crore, while Palakkad Town–Parli Bypass Line (1.80 km) will get Rs 163.57 crore.

Hailing the announcements, Ajas Vadakkedam, executive member of the railway passengers’ group, Friends On Rails, said the bypass project will be very beneficial to travellers.

“Once the bypass is completed, passengers wanting to go to Thrissur or Shoranur won’t be forced to go to Palakkad Junction from Palakkad Town. Once the Palakkad Town Parli Bypass comes, the passengers will be able to go directly to Shoranur or Thrissur without touching Palakkad Junction,” he said.

“At present, many trains to Shoranur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Pollachi have to go to Palakkad Junction and then get the engine reversed. However, once the Bypass comes, the problem will be solved,” Ajas said.

As per a retired railway official, the Palakkad bypass project provides immediate operational and passenger benefits.

“It reduces the average detention of passenger trains by 40-44 minutes and cuts freight detention by up to 120 minutes per train, while also supporting additional passenger services planned from Palakkad Junction. By streamlining train movements, the bypass will significantly improve punctuality on routes connecting Shoranur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Pollachi, while easing congestion at one of Southern Railway’s busiest junctions,” he added.