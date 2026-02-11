New railway projects on track for Keraka to ease passenger trouble

KOCHI: Train travel will soon become a hassle-free experience for Keralites once the Alappuzha-Ambalapuzha doubling and the Palakkad Town-Parli Bypass line projects are completed.
In a latest development, the railway board has sanctioned funds for the doubling and the bypass projects. As per the Southern Railway notification, Alappuzha–Ambalapuzha Doubling (12.66 km) has been sanctioned Rs 324.16 crore, while Palakkad Town–Parli Bypass Line (1.80 km) will get Rs 163.57 crore.
Hailing the announcements, Ajas Vadakkedam, executive member of the railway passengers’ group, Friends On Rails, said the bypass project will be very beneficial to travellers.
“Once the bypass is completed, passengers wanting to go to Thrissur or Shoranur won’t be forced to go to Palakkad Junction from Palakkad Town. Once the Palakkad Town Parli Bypass comes, the passengers will be able to go directly to Shoranur or Thrissur without touching Palakkad Junction,” he said.
“At present, many trains to Shoranur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Pollachi have to go to Palakkad Junction and then get the engine reversed. However, once the Bypass comes, the problem will be solved,” Ajas said.
As per a retired railway official, the Palakkad bypass project provides immediate operational and passenger benefits.
“It reduces the average detention of passenger trains by 40-44 minutes and cuts freight detention by up to 120 minutes per train, while also supporting additional passenger services planned from Palakkad Junction. By streamlining train movements, the bypass will significantly improve punctuality on routes connecting Shoranur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Pollachi, while easing congestion at one of Southern Railway’s busiest junctions,” he added.
Ajas said, “Besides this, once the Pit line at Palakkad Town gets completed, the chances of starting more trains from here will be high. More trains can be started to Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, Shoranur and Mangaluru.
“As for the Alappuzha–Ambalapuzha doubling, both agree that once the project gets completed, the issue of trains getting halted for crossing will be solved.
According to the railways, this strategically important project removes a critical single-line constraint on the Ernakulam–Thuravur–Kayamkulam route.
“Once completed, it will enable nine additional passenger trains per day in each direction, add 2.88 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of freight capacity, and generate additional annual earnings of Rs 3.23 crore. The project will significantly improve operational efficiency by reducing detention for both passenger and freight trains.
Addressing the last remaining single-line stretch on this corridor will ensure smooth and uninterrupted train movement, enhancing travel reliability for long-distance passengers and strengthening inter-state freight flows within Kerala, while decongesting major junctions for faster, seamless travel,” said a railways communique.
According to Ajas, unlike the introduction of more trains, the construction of more lines, bypasses and pit lines will be effective in solving the rail travel crisis in the state.