Reimagining social bonds, 18-year-old Kerala youth works for disability inclusion

KOCHI: It was her little brother’s challenges in life and mother’s struggles to raise him that motivated Shehreen Aman to launch an initiative to help persons with disability and their families. And the 18-year-old’s Empowerment of Women and Child Disabled Persons Foundation (EWCDF) has come a long way in its efforts aimed at inclusiveness and recognition.

“From a young age, I have seen my mother care for my brother, who has a heart condition and other disabilities. Such children are shunned by mainstream society. The troubles that my mother goes through had me thinking about the difficulties parents face in raising children who lack support and need the help of others. The initiative was started to help such people,” said Shehreen, from Kumbalam, Ernakulam, who counts her mother and brother among her biggest supporters.

Within a year, the foundation has grown into a community of more than 450 members. It is registered as a trust and has been active in organising job fairs, entertainment avenues for people with disabilities, training and skill-development programmes.

Shehreen’s mother, Shahnas, is also actively involved in the activities. “It was my mother who inspired me and taught me to help such families. I remember her handing out school bags and supplies.