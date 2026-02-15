Sabarimala controversy fuels intense battle in Kazhakkoottam as elections near

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With assembly elections inching closer, Kazhakkoottam in Thiruvananthapuram district is fast emerging as one of the most closely watched constituencies in the state. Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan has officially declared his candidature for the seat, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest.

Historically a UDF bastion, but an LDF stronghold since 2016, Kazhakkoottam is now witnessing a sharp rise in the BJP’s grassroots presence, paving the way for strong electoral dynamics.

The LDF finds itself on the defensive following the recent local body elections and the controversy surrounding the alleged Sabarimala gold theft.

With the opposition raising allegations regarding the involvement of CPM members and former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, the sitting Kazhakkoottam MLA, the gold theft case has emerged as a key issue influencing local voter sentiment, according to both the BJP and the UDF. Both fronts have launched aggressive campaigns, seeking to capitalise on the controversy and wrest control of the constituency.

The 2025 local body elections signalled a shift in political fortunes in the Kazhakkoottam area. Left insiders admit that the Sabarimala issue may have had an impact on the local body results.

In the ward-level contests covering 28 corporation wards within the constituency, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party, winning 14 seats. The LDF secured 10 seats and the UDF 3, with one independent candidate too emerging victorious.

However, Kadakampally asserted that the local poll results and the Sabarimala controversy will not alter the assembly outcome.

“In the local body elections, we lost a few wards by very narrow margins, which helped the BJP improve its tally. But if you total the votes polled, the LDF secured more votes than the BJP and the UDF combined. Development and public engagement decide assembly elections here.