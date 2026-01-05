Plantations, pineapple and Kerala's perfect spin on the jam roll

KOCHI: This was no rigma-roll! Decades ago, native bakers took the European Swiss roll and lathered it with some local soul. Out went expensive creams and imported fruit preserves. In came tangy, homemade pineapple jam. The sponge remained light and airy, but the flavours turned unmistakably tropical. What began as a practical adjustment soon became a signature.

That freewheeling adaptation did not fade with time. It thrived. From glass jars on wooden shelves in old bakeries, the jam roll spun its way into Instagram feeds and nostalgia lists. In central Kerala — especially the plantation belt — it became more than a snack. It became a memory, wrapped in grease paper and childhood afternoons.

Joy Kallivayalil, a retired engineer and keen chronicler of local history, traces its roots to a specific social setting. “Most native bakers learned the craft from Europeans,” he says. “They flourished in areas with Christian planters, who were used to bread and baked products.” With colonial tastes came steady demand, and opportunity.

One bakehouse that rode this wave was SAC Bakers in Kanjirappally, founded by Kunju Ashan. The location was no accident. Rubber plantations were expanding, and planters accustomed to English food habits were settling in the region. “The growth of Kunju’s bakery had much to do with the growth of rubber plantations,” Joy notes. Among its products, the jam roll emerged the star.

It was also a tale of reverse migration. “My father was from Thrissur,” says K K Jayan, Kunju’s son. “He started his first bakery in Mundakayam and later moved to Kanjirappally in 1931.”