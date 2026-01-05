President’s Trophy Boat Race, CBL final to be held on January 10

KOLLAM: The President’s Trophy Boat Race and the Champions Boat League (CBL) final will be held at Ashtamudi Lake on January 10. An organising committee meeting in this regard was held at the collectorate.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal directed officials to ensure the smooth conduct of the competitions.

Nine boats, including women’s boats, will compete in the race, which will be held over a distance of 1,100 metres, from near Thevally Palace to the boat jetty close to the KSRTC bus stand.

Advanced technology will be deployed to ensure accuracy in result announcements. As part of event promotion, various art and sports programmes will be organised.