Truth must emerge through DNA test: Govindan

KANNUR: CPM state secretary M V Govindan on Sunday termed the third case against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil a grave issue, with the former Youth Congress state president facing charges of brutal physical abuse, abortion, and rape.

Addressing reporters in Taliparamba, he said the fact that the embryo has been preserved posed a major challenge for Rahul, as the truth will have to be established through DNA testing.

Everyone in public service is looking at the matter with all seriousness. Let Rahul take the necessary stand himself, as Congress cannot take any decision as he is out of the party. Rahul did all this while he was the Youth Congress president and an MLA. The public is watching,” Govindan said.

The CPM leader said the Congress “claims” that Rahul was expelled earlier. “But then he played a leading role in the Palakkad local body elections even while under suspension,” he said. He alleged that Congress had extended full support to Rahul both in the past and the present.