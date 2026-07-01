Farewell to Jayathilak; Bishwanath Sinha assumes charge as chief secretary of Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the outgoing chief secretary A Jayathilak and additional chief secretary Rajan N Khobragade will continue to contribute to society post-retirement. “Our government is exploring possibilities on how to creatively and constructively utilise the increasing elderly demographic dividend in the state. Many elderly people are active today, and I hope both of you will also lead a life like that in the future,” he said in the farewell given to the officers at the Durbar Hall in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Satheesan said that Kerala is in a crucial phase of change, and emphasised that employees should work together like a ‘family’ for Kerala.

Reflecting on his three-and-a-half decades-long career, Jayathilak said his most important lesson was that the chair is bigger than the people sitting on it.

“A citizen can express their personal comments, but when the same person gets appointed in an important role, importance should be given to their position and the laws to abide by... Public office is not a privilege to be enjoyed, but a responsibility to be discharged,” he said in his farewell speech.