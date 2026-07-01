FIR filed against Actor Tini Tom following court's direction based on Ansiba Hasan's complaint

KOCHI: Police on Wednesday registered a case against actor Tini Tom after the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court directed the registration of an FIR on a complaint filed by actress Ansiba Hasan.

The court, while considering Ansiba's petition on Tuesday, found prima facie evidence against the actor and rejected the police's earlier conclusion that the allegations were based on hearsay and did not warrant the registration of a case. It directed the Kadavanthra Police Station to register a case and conduct a detailed investigation.

Following the court's direction, police booked Tini Tom on charges including insulting the modesty of a woman, criminal conspiracy, spreading false information, and other non-bailable offences.

The complaint was filed by Ansiba after she challenged the police's earlier decision not to register a case. Further investigation is underway.