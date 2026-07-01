In a first, Southern Railway to introduce ChicKing outlets at 10 stations in Kerala

KOLLAM: Rail passengers in Kerala may soon have access to branded fast food outlets at railway stations, with the Southern Railway set to introduce ChicKing outlets at 10 stations across the state for the first time.

The initiative is part of the Railways’ efforts to improve passenger amenities while boosting non-fare revenue through commercial development of station premises.

In the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division, contracts have been awarded and agreements signed for ChicKing outlets at Aluva and Alappuzha railway stations. The company has been awarded a five-year licence to operate the outlets. The division expects to earn around Rs 9 lakh annually from Aluva and Rs 6 lakh from Alappuzha through the licence fee.

In the Palakkad Railway Division, eight stations in Kerala have been identified for the brand’s expansion. These include Palakkad Junction, Shoranur Junction, Tirur, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kanhangad, Thalassery and Vadakara railway stations.

Railway officials said the move is aimed at enhancing the overall passenger experience as stations undergo phased modernisation. “We have decided to introduce established brands so that passengers can enjoy a premium experience at railway stations as part of our holistic station development. ChicKing responded to the tender process and was selected.