Karnataka tourist bus overturns after collision with lorry in Kerala’s Muvattupuzha, 27 injured

KOCHI: A tourist bus carrying passengers from Karnataka overturned after colliding with a vegetable-laden lorry at 130 Junction in Muvattupuzha in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving 27 people injured.

Police said the accident occurred around 4 am when the bus, travelling from Munnar to Alappuzha, was hit from behind by the lorry. The impact caused the bus to overturn onto the road while most passengers were asleep.

Among the injured, four passengers sustained head injuries. All 27 were admitted to Muvattupuzha General Hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel and police rushed to the spot and rescued passengers trapped inside the overturned bus. The injured were shifted to hospital in Fire and Rescue ambulances.

Traffic on the MC Road was disrupted for nearly two hours following the accident. Fire and Rescue personnel later used a crane to remove the bus, after which traffic was restored. Police have launched an investigation.